Garuda Hit With $13M Australian Air Cargo Cartel Fine

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Australia’s competition enforcer said Thursday that Garuda Indonesia must pay AU$19 million ($13.1 million) for its part in a cartel to fix air freight shipping prices, bringing the total fines resulting from the watchdog’s investigation of the cartel up to AU$132.5 million. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in a statement that the Federal Court ordered the penalty against PT Garuda Indonesia Ltd. for colluding to fix fees and surcharges for air freight services. The commission has targeted 14 other carriers in its investigation of the air cargo cartel so far. Chairman Rod Sims said it’s “one of the worst”...

