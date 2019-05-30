NJ Co. Can't Escape Deal Reached By Atty Who 'Went Rogue'

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Thursday shot down an attempt by an electronics repair business to escape a $175,000 settlement in an employment discrimination action on the grounds that a former company attorney “went rogue” and struck that deal without any authority to do so. PanurgyOEM has contended that attorney Joel Seltzer was never authorized to settle former employee Jesus Gonzalez’s suit for more than a “nuisance value,” but the appellate panel pointed to Seltzer’s ongoing representation of the company in the case and concluded that he had “apparent authority to settle the matter.” “Given counsel's continuous representation of...

