Salt Lake City Retail, Entertainment JV Scores $97M Refi

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Real estate developer Vestar and Oaktree Capital Management snapped up $96.9 million to refinance and improve a retail and entertainment hub in Salt Lake City, according to a statement Thursday by Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, the arranger of the deal. HFF said the refinancing for the property, known as the Gateway, consists of a floating-rate loan, which will be used to pay down existing debt and fund improvements to the property. HFF did not identify the lender. The Gateway is a 651,000-square-foot shopping, dining and entertainment complex located in Salt Lake City's downtown area. Spanning two levels and consisting of seven buildings,...

