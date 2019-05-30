JPMorgan To Pay $5M To End Dad's Leave-Bias Suit

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 1:22 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan has agreed to pay $5 million to end a class action alleging it discriminated against fathers by giving mothers more parental leave, according to documents filed Thursday in Ohio federal court laying out what an attorney for the worker who filed the case says is a first-of-its-kind deal. Thursday’s deal is the first to resolve claims that an employer discriminated against fathers by giving them less parental leave benefits than mothers. (AP) The deal would resolve allegations the banking giant violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act by applying its parental leave policy differently to men and women. JPMorgan...

