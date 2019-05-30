Icahn Funds Seek Occidental Docs Over $38B Anadarko Deal

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Carl Icahn-affiliated investment funds with holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corp. filed suit Thursday in Delaware Chancery Court demanding an inspection of the company’s books and records so it can investigate whether Occidental’s directors acted prudently in bidding $38 billion for the similarly sized Anadarko Petroleum Corp. In the complaint brought under Section 220 of Delaware’s General Corporation Law, High River Limited Partnership and other Icahn-affiliated funds said the Anadarko acquisition was ill-advised and subjects Occidental to potential fiscal catastrophe based on the volatile oil and gas commodity market. Anadarko suitor Chevron Corp. declined to top Occidental’s $38 billion bid for the Texas...

