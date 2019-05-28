Iron Maiden Sues Over 'Ion Maiden' Video Game

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Heavy metal band Iron Maiden is suing a video game developer over a first-person shooter called “Ion Maiden,” calling the game an “incredibly blatant” form of trademark infringement. In a lawsuit filed in California federal court Tuesday, the legendary British band accused developer 3D Realms — the company famous for the “Duke Nukem” franchise — of choosing the name to “trade off on Iron Maiden’s notoriety.” “Without even examining the content of the Ion Maiden video game, confusion is undeniable because of the virtually identical use of the iconic Iron Maiden mark for video games, a product that Iron Maiden has...

