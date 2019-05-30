Citrix Sued By Ex-Employees Over Hack Of Personal Info

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Two former employees of software company Citrix Systems Inc. filed a proposed class action Thursday in Florida federal court claiming the company failed to protect their personal information from hackers who breached the company’s servers last year and stole their information. Florida resident Kristi Jackson and North Carolina resident Brandon Sargent said Citrix, which employs more than 8,000 people worldwide, told employees that it would protect their personally identifiable information, like their Social Security numbers, addresses and bank account information, but then put in place no security measures to do so. On March 8, the company posted a statement saying it...

