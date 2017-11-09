KPMG Looks To Escape Hospital Pension Suit

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT) -- KPMG has urged a Mississippi federal judge to toss claims that it stood by while Singing River Health System failed to make required contributions to an employee pension plan, arguing that a $156 million settlement by the health system mooted the case. In its motion to dismiss Wednesday, KPMG LLP said that Martha Ezell Lowe, a beneficiary of the pension plan, didn’t have standing for her claim against the firm because the harm she alleged was made whole by Singing River’s $156.4 million settlement in a related case. The health system’s failure to make contributions to the plan in 2011 was...

