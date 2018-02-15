Fed. Circ. Revives Suit Over Chip Patents Bought From AMD

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday gave new life to patent suits against Nanya Technology and United Microelectronics over semiconductor technology, vacating a lower court decision that said it would not reward a Texas licensing firm for a "litigation gimmick." The Federal Circuit said Thursday that licensing firm Lone Star Silicon Innovations should’ve been given a chance by a lower court to add semiconductor maker AMD as a co-plaintiff in patent infringement suits. (AP) The appeals court was ruling in an appeal brought by Lone Star Silicon Innovations, challenging a California judge's decision to toss the infringement suits after finding Lone Star...

