Fed. Circ. Revives Suit Over Chip Patents Bought From AMD

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday gave new life to patent suits against Nanya Technology and United Microelectronics over semiconductor technology, vacating a lower court decision that said it would not reward a Texas licensing firm for a "litigation gimmick."

The Federal Circuit said Thursday that licensing firm Lone Star Silicon Innovations should’ve been given a chance by a lower court to add semiconductor maker AMD as a co-plaintiff in patent infringement suits. (AP)

The appeals court was ruling in an appeal brought by Lone Star Silicon Innovations, challenging a California judge's decision to toss the infringement suits after finding Lone Star...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

830 Patent Infringement (Fed. Question)

Date Filed

February 15, 2018

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

830 Patent Infringement (Fed. Question)

Date Filed

February 15, 2018

