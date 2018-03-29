2nd Circ. Punts Ex-NFLer's Pot Decriminalization Suit To DEA

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday declined to rule on a former NFL player's suit seeking to decriminalize medical marijuana until he petitions the Drug Enforcement Administration to relax restrictions on the drug. A split three-judge panel wrote that former New York Jet Marvin Washington must first challenge the current classification of marijuana as a Schedule I substance under the Controlled Substances Act at the DEA, which has the sole authority to reclassify the drug. Washington and his fellow plaintiffs have six months to go to the DEA for review, or the panel will dismiss the case, according to the opinion. If they do petition the DEA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS