Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

2nd Circ. Punts Ex-NFLer's Pot Decriminalization Suit To DEA

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday declined to rule on a former NFL player's suit seeking to decriminalize medical marijuana until he petitions the Drug Enforcement Administration to relax restrictions on the drug.

A split three-judge panel wrote that former New York Jet Marvin Washington must first challenge the current classification of marijuana as a Schedule I substance under the Controlled Substances Act at the DEA, which has the sole authority to reclassify the drug. Washington and his fellow plaintiffs have six months to go to the DEA for review, or the panel will dismiss the case, according to the opinion. 

If they do petition the DEA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

2440 CIVIL RIGHTS-Other

Date Filed

March 29, 2018

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular