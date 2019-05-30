Calif. Panel Suggests Wildfire Rule Change After PG&E Ch. 11

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A California state-appointed commission on Wednesday recommended the state switch to a different standard for assessing whether utilities are responsible for wildfires, saying the change would reduce the chances of utilities going bankrupt, as PG&E Corp. recently did. The Commission on Catastrophic Wildfire Cost and Recovery, created last September to assess how to manage the long-term costs and liabilities of wildfires caused by utilities, advised changing the current liability regime, under which courts have found utilities liable for wildfires even when they weren't negligent. In a draft report, the commission recommended changing to a fault-based standard, which the panel said would reduce...

