NJ AG Latest To Go After Sacklers Over Opioid Crisis

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's attorney general on Thursday slapped Purdue Pharma LP’s controlling family with a suit over its alleged role in the opioid crisis, adding New Jersey to the list of 46 other states that have sued the family. Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal filed the 205-page complaint in New Jersey Superior Court for Essex County. The suit echoes allegations in the mountain of litigation that eight members of the family are already facing amid the opioid crisis, which Grewal and other litigants claim was fueled by an aggressive sales strategy and deceptive promotion. The lawsuit accuses the family of three counts of...

