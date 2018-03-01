Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

HSBC Bank USA Ducks Suit Over $37M Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge freed HSBC Bank USA from another proposed class action accusing it of assisting in a multilevel marketing scheme that allegedly raised more than $37 million from investors, but he said he would need more information to determine whether the bank's Hong Kong affiliate should also be booted from the case.

California residents Rigoberto Vasquez and Eva Garcia claimed in their suit that HSBC Bank USA NA and HSBC Hong Kong had "knowingly delivered, organized, converted and laundered" money for the alleged Ponzi scheme, which was known as WCM777 and purportedly lured the plaintiffs and other investors...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Racketeer/Corrupt Organization

Judge

Date Filed

March 1, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

