Mont. Man Denies Lying About Cattle, Ranch To Raise $43M

Law360, New York (May 30, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A Montana man pled not guilty before a Manhattan federal judge Thursday after prosecutors said he tricked Third Eye Capital Corp. into lending him $43 million by lying about owning valuable collateral including cattle and a ranch. Todd Capser, who was arrested May 8 in Billings, Montana, entered the not guilty plea before Manhattan U.S. Magistrate Judge James L. Cott and was on track to be released Friday on a $100,000 bond. He has been detained since his arrest. The 47-year-old defendant created "mountains of false evidence" in defrauding the Toronto lender, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in a...

