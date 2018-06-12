Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Liberty Needn't Cover Broker's $60M TCPA Deal, Court Says

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A Liberty Mutual unit doesn’t have to cover an insurance broker's $60.4 million settlement of a suit claiming it sent consumers unsolicited text advertisements, a Florida federal judge ruled Thursday, finding that a policy exclusion for invasion of privacy claims bars coverage.

U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg granted Liberty Insurance Underwriters Inc.’s motion for summary judgment, finding that, because the underlying Telephone Consumer Protection Act class action revolved around allegations that broker iCan Benefit Group LLC invaded consumers’ privacy with the unwanted texts, the invasion-of-privacy exclusion in iCan’s liability policy with Liberty clearly applies.

“The court concludes that the policy’s...

