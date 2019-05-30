Va. Atty’s Reprimand For Fudging HIPAA Wording Affirmed

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The Virginia Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the reprimand of a lawyer found to have knowingly misrepresented the text of Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act regulations during a medical malpractice discovery dispute. The court affirmed the finding of the Circuit Court of the City of Virginia Beach that lawyer Judith Cofield should be reprimanded regarding her representation of the text of the HIPAA regulations. Cofield was representing a malpractice plaintiff who needed their health records from a hospital during discovery for the case. The hospital OK'd the request but sought to charge a fee to provide access to an internal...

