SF Taxi Group Seeks To Hit Brakes On Airport Pickup Rules

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A San Francisco taxi group asked a California federal judge to halt a new regulation allowing only certain taxicab medallion holders to pick up airport passengers, saying Thursday city officials created the rules to rectify their own mistake of guaranteeing millions of dollars in medallion loans just before Uber and Lyft took off. The San Francisco Taxi Coalition and individual drivers who are suing the city asked U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Thursday to grant a preliminary injunction, arguing that the new regulation is a result of "economic favoritism" by city officials. Under the new rule, taxicab drivers who purchased...

