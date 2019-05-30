Doc Gets 2nd Shot At Suit Saying Ill. Atty Botched His Appeal

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A doctor's malpractice suit against a Chicago attorney who represented him in a wrongful termination case isn't time-barred because the lawyer's failure to file an appellate brief in the employment case paused the two-year statute of limitations period, an Illinois appellate court held Tuesday. The attorney, William Kohn, had appealed the Circuit Court of Cook County's decision against his ex-client and sought numerous extensions but then failed to file an appellate brief, culminating in a dismissal of the appeal. His actions preclude him from claiming the clock started to run on the malpractice claim on the date that the trial court...

