Crypto Platform Coinbase Settles Unclaimed Bitcoin Spat

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Coinbase and users alleging it withheld bitcoins after email notifications had expired resolved the claims on Thursday in a one-page filing in California federal court, but left the door open for other users to pursue claims against the cryptocurrency exchange. Coinbase Inc. and two users accusing the exchange of illegally keeping bitcoins people were sent once an email notification had expired resolved the claims, reaching an undisclosed agreement that dismisses their individual claims with prejudice, but allows for other class members to resume the legal battle. Representatives for Coinbase and the individuals, California residents Timothy G. Faasse and Jeffrey Hansen, did...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS