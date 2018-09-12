Hotelier Says Housekeepers' Class Lead Never Worked OT

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A hotel operator accused of shorting housekeepers on their overtime in a proposed class action asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to throw the case out Thursday, arguing its own payroll records contradicted the proposed lead plaintiff’s claims that she’d put in extra hours. The motion for summary judgment and brief filed by Rama Construction Co., Inc. said Gina DiFlavis offered no evidence or testimony that she’d qualified for overtime and wasn’t paid for it in any of the six weeks she worked as a housekeeper at the Philadelphia-area Clarion Hotel the company owned and operated. “Rama maintained detailed records of the...

