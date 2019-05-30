UPS' Online Arbitration Agreement Is Valid, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel ruled Thursday a lower court got it right when it sent to arbitration a proposed class action alleging UPS systematically overcharges customers, saying it may require "a fair amount of web-browsing intuition" to find the arbitration provision online, but it's still valid. In a 16-page opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel denied customer Randall Holl's petition for writ of mandamus challenging U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr.'s conclusion that United Parcel Service Inc.'s arbitration provision is valid and enforceable. "Locating the arbitration clause at issue here requires several steps and a fair amount of web-browsing intuition," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS