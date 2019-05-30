Honda Beats Suit Over Alleged Promised Add-Ons: 9th Circ.

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit appeal panel on Thursday let American Honda Finance Corp. and a group of Washington state auto dealerships out of a proposed class action alleging that they scammed car buyers by making them pay for promised add-ons that were in fact not included with the purchased vehicles. In a unanimous, published opinion, the three-judge panel upheld the entirety of a Washington district court’s October 2017 ruling that found named plaintiff Harvinder Singh hadn’t adequately shown he didn’t get the add-ons he was promised. Singh bought a Honda Accord in 2016 from an Evergreen State dealership for roughly $27,400, about...

