Akin Gump Snags Ex-McGuireWoods Energy Atty In Houston

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP has hired away the deputy head of McGuireWoods LLP's energy industry practice group to join its Houston office as a partner. Matthew A. Kapinos joined the firm in late May after 11 years at McGuireWoods, where he was promoted to partner in 2017. Kapinos focuses his practice on advising on project development, acquisitions, divestitures and joint ventures for clients in the upstream, midstream, liquefied natural gas, traditional power and renewable power sectors. He's also experienced in advising on engineering, procurement and construction matters, according to a news release announcing his hire. Kapinos said Akin...

