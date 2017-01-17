Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Analysis

Qualcomm Licensees Face Risk In Fighting Deals After Ruling

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Now that a judge has ruled that Qualcomm's patent licensing tactics violate antitrust law, can the company's licensees rely on the ruling to escape the terms of their deals pending an appeal? Attorneys say they have a shot, but they run the risk of antagonizing the chip giant.

In a decision last week, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh ruled in favor of the Federal Trade Commission and concluded that Qualcomm policies like requiring smartphone makers to license its patents in order to buy its chips have "strangled competition" and resulted in "unreasonably high" royalty rates.

She ordered Qualcomm to renegotiate all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

January 17, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular