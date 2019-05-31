Pa. Justices Close Book On Armstrong Workers' Illness Suits

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Thursday it would not hear arguments over whether a decision allowing the families of two deceased Armstrong World Industries Inc. workers to pursue tort claims for occupational diseases with long latency periods opened a new window for lawsuits over years-old diagnoses and deaths. The justices agreed not to disturb a pair of November rulings by the state’s Superior Court finding that recent precedent over the scope of Pennsylvania’s workers’ compensation system, which typically provides the sole source of compensation for occupational illnesses, did not create a new legal right for the workers' families to bring claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS