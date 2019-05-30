Commerce Calls For Tariffs On Cheap Metal Wire From China

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Thursday called for double-digit tariffs on imported aluminum wire and cable from China, finding in an early stage of the agency’s trade investigation that the foreign products are sold too cheaply in the U.S. Commerce recommended anti-dumping duties between 58.51% and 63.47% on Chinese imports of aluminum wire and cable, several months after the U.S. International Trade Commission determined in its own preliminary finding that the cheap imports were likely the cause of American wire makers’ woes. Georgia-based Southwire Co. LLC and Texas-based Encore Wire Corp. had asked for those tariffs in a September petition,...

