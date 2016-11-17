Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tribe Says BLM, BIA Botched Okla. Drilling Approvals

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The federal government broke the law when it issued drilling permits on lands of the Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma without properly considering their environmental impacts, the tribe told an Oklahoma federal judge Thursday.

The Pawnee Nation said the Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Indian Affairs didn't fulfill their obligations under the National Environmental Policy Act and National Historic Preservation Act in issuing nine drilling permits to Crown Energy Co. on land the tribe has an interest in.

The alleged NEPA and NHPA violations also cover subsequent approvals of water withdrawals from the Cimarron River that flows within the tribe's...

Court

Oklahoma Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Date Filed

November 17, 2016

