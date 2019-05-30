DOD Erred In Nixing Auditor For Contract Bid, Watchdog Says

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Transportation Command wrongly found accounting firm BDO ineligible for an audit readiness support contract, the U.S. Government Accountability Office ruled in a decision made public Thursday, saying the military agency flubbed its assessment of whether BDO had met security clearance requirements. BDO USA LLP’s argument that its secret-level cleared facility was part of the same overall entity that bid for the disputed deal, despite different identification codes, was not fully taken into account in Transportation Command’s analysis underlying its decision to reject BDO’s bid, the GAO found. As such, “the agency’s evaluation of BDO’s quotation as ineligible for award was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS