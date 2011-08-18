Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Dial's $7.4M Hand Wash Deal Approved Over Feds' Objection

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A New Hampshire judge approved a $7.4 million settlement to end multidistrict litigation accusing Dial of misleading consumers over the effectiveness of its hand wash products, casting aside opposition from the federal government. 

U.S. District Judge Steven J. McAuliffe granted final approval of the settlement during a hearing Wednesday. As part of the deal, Dial can no longer advertise that its Dial Complete line of soaps are “99.99 percent” effective at killing germs.

Earlier in May, the federal government objected to the settlement proposal, saying the shoppers’ attorneys would receive more than half of the $7.4 million. The attorneys stood to collect $4.4...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New Hampshire

Nature of Suit

Other Fraud

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

August 18, 2011

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular