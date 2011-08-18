Dial's $7.4M Hand Wash Deal Approved Over Feds' Objection

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A New Hampshire judge approved a $7.4 million settlement to end multidistrict litigation accusing Dial of misleading consumers over the effectiveness of its hand wash products, casting aside opposition from the federal government. U.S. District Judge Steven J. McAuliffe granted final approval of the settlement during a hearing Wednesday. As part of the deal, Dial can no longer advertise that its Dial Complete line of soaps are “99.99 percent” effective at killing germs. Earlier in May, the federal government objected to the settlement proposal, saying the shoppers’ attorneys would receive more than half of the $7.4 million. The attorneys stood to collect $4.4...

