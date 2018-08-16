Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Metra Can't Shake Worker's Discrimination Claims

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge refused to dismiss all of an electrician’s discrimination case against employer Northeast Illinois Regional Commuter Railroad, agreeing with the railroad known as Metra that there may be no widespread “policy” of discrimination but finding the isolated incidents cited by the worker plausible and timely.

Electrician Sylvia Jibson’s claims of age and sex discrimination are not debunked just because the company replaced her with one and later two African American women after she was demoted for alleged performance issues, nor was the demotion done without the circumstances Jibson raises that make her claims plausible, U.S. District Judge Sara...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

442(Civil Rights: Jobs)

Judge

Date Filed

August 16, 2018

Companies

Government Agencies

