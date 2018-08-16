Metra Can't Shake Worker's Discrimination Claims

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge refused to dismiss all of an electrician’s discrimination case against employer Northeast Illinois Regional Commuter Railroad, agreeing with the railroad known as Metra that there may be no widespread “policy” of discrimination but finding the isolated incidents cited by the worker plausible and timely. Electrician Sylvia Jibson’s claims of age and sex discrimination are not debunked just because the company replaced her with one and later two African American women after she was demoted for alleged performance issues, nor was the demotion done without the circumstances Jibson raises that make her claims plausible, U.S. District Judge Sara...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS