Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Chinese Garment Co. Fights Fraud Claims In $20M Row

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A Hong Kong garment wholesaler for a who's who of international retail stores is hitting back against claims it owes a California logistics company millions under a pair of contracts, the latest barb between the two business partners over $20 million worth of goods that have been allegedly held "hostage" in warehouses.

A Chinese manufacturer tied to retailers like TopShop, Urban Outfitters, Guess, Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's, Star Ace Asia Ltd. asked the California federal court on Thursday to strike down Los Angeles County-based Longyuan Forwarding Inc. and its Chinese affiliate's counterclaims alleging that Star Ace now owes the logistics company more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Other Fraud

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

March 26, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Most Popular