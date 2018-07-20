Schlumberger Unit Hit With Sanctions Request In Patent Suit

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT) -- An oilfield services company asked a Texas federal court to sanction a Schlumberger subsidiary over a patent infringement lawsuit it says is the "poster child for bad-faith, ill-advised, vexatious litigation." Nitro Fluids LLC asked U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes to punish Cameron International Corp. and its attorneys for bringing what it says is a baseless lawsuit only intended to harass it and hurt its business. In July, Cameron accused Nitro of infringing two patents for adjustable piping systems used in fracking operations, but in December, the parties filed an agreed motion to dismiss those claims with prejudice. Cameron later added more...

