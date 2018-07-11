SEC Settles With Alleged Fitbit Stock Manipulator For $74K

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has inked a deal with an accused manipulator of Fitbit Inc. stock in New York federal court, telling the judge in a letter Thursday that he will pay $73,886 in penalties and disgorgement to resolve securities fraud allegations. Under a consent judgment, Mark E. Burns agreed to pay $60,000 in civil monetary penalties, $13,008 in disgorgement and $878 in prejudgment interest, according to the SEC. He is one of two people accused of profiting off a $100 million market manipulation scheme involving shares of the wearable technology company. “In this case, the Commission has determined that the consent...

