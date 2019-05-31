Princess Cruise Pollution 'Victims' Want Say In Criminal Case

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Three people who say they're victims of ocean pollution caused by Princess Cruise Lines Ltd. have urged a Florida judge to let them intervene in a criminal case over the Carnival Corp. subsidiary's alleged noncompliance with a $40 million illegal waste-dumping settlement. Bahamas resident Fotini Tsavousis Duncombe and Alaska residents Eric Forrer and Theodore Thoma asked U.S. District Judge Patricia Seitz in an emergency motion Thursday to let them intervene in the federal government's case against Princess. They say they are victims of Carnival's "rampant and flagrant abuse of the environment," which gives them the right to be heard under the federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS