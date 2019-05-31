Deals Rumor Mill: Ardian, TPG, Deutsche-UBS

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Parisian private equity firm Ardian snapped up a $5 billion private equity portfolio from Tokyo-based cooperative bank Norinchukin Bank, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. According to the report, Ardian bought stakes in 92 funds managed by private equity powerhouses including Blackstone, KKR and Carlyle. Along with the fund stakes, Ardian snapped up stakes in seven companies, including Blackstone-owned Refinitiv, in the so-called secondary transaction. Senior living community operator Capital Senior Living has brushed off numerous approaches from California-based private equity firm TPG, Bloomberg reported Friday. According to the report, TPG has made a number of approaches to Capital related to...

