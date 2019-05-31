Trump Wants Unrealistic Immigration Changes From Mexico

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's demands that Mexico secure its own southern border, combat border crimes and approve a "safe third country" agreement for asylum seekers are neither achievable in a matter of months nor effective in stemming migration flows in the long term, policy analysts and attorneys said. On Thursday night, Trump announced that he would impose a tariff of up to 25% on all goods imported from Mexico, starting at 5% and escalating over the next three months, unless the country takes action to reduce the flow of migrants arriving at the U.S.' southern border. In a call with reporters Thursday...

