White House Reports Plug Spectrum-Sharing Arrangements

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The White House has fleshed out its strategy for distributing spectrum in the 5G era, recommending in a pair of reports that the government fund more research and development of technology that can allow valuable portions of the airwaves to be shared more efficiently. The reports, which stem from an October presidential memorandum and were issued Thursday, acknowledge both the government and private sector's interests in spectrum use and highlight the benefits of embracing next-generation wireless networks through spectrum-sharing compromises. "Efficient spectrum use and spectrum availability are fundamental to the nation's security and prosperity, requiring a 'whole-spectrum solution' that encompasses and addresses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS