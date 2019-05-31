Out-Of-Towners Can Testify In Gas Well Row, Pa. Justices Say

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania town weighing whether to allow gas drilling can consider testimony from nonresidents who live near a similar well site in a neighboring town, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruled Friday. The majority of Pennsylvania’s highest court said that in a zoning dispute over whether EQT Production Co. could drill up to 16 hydraulically fractured gas wells in Jefferson Hills, Allegheny County, the borough council could deny permission based on the bad experiences reported by neighbors of another EQT well in Union Township, just south of Jefferson Hills in Washington County. “As a general matter, our court has recognized the...

