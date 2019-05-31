Housekeeper Says LA Hotel Was Unsafe Work Environment

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A housekeeper at The Freehand Hotel in Los Angeles claims that she is forced to clean the men’s restrooms while people are using them, saying in California state court Thursday that this subjects her to harassment and makes her feel unsafe at work. Edith Gutu says she has repeatedly asked managers at the trendy hotel to prevent men from entering the restrooms, located next to the rooftop bar and the lobby bar, when she is cleaning them. But she has not been given a sign she can place by the door, or a means of locking the restrooms from the inside,...

