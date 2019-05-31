Fla. Court Revives Rent Claims For Citizens Insurance Delays

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court said Friday that a Merritt Island, Florida, apartment complex may pursue lost rent against Citizens Property Insurance Corp. in a coverage dispute over damage from Hurricane Frances in 2004, but affirmed judgments for the insurer on claims of fraud and recovery of appraiser's fees. In a seven-page opinion, the Fifth District said the trial court was misguided in granting the insurer summary judgment on allegations that its procrastination adjusting and paying the multimillion-dollar coverage claim delayed repairs and caused a loss in rental income for the complex's ownership entities — Manor House LLC, Ocean View LLC and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS