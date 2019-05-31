Gym Chain Hit With Suit Over Harassing Collection Calls

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Internal Credit Systems Inc. and gym chain Anytime Fitness LLC have been smacked with a suit in Florida federal court by a consumer who claims a debt collector harassed her with obscene cellphone calls and pretended to be an attorney even though she had canceled her account and owed no debt. Chloe Rafer, a resident of Pinellas County, Florida, said in the suit filed Friday that Internal Credit and Anytime violated the federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and the Florida Consumer Collection Practices Act when a representative for the defendants repeatedly phoned her and misrepresented the amount and legal status...

