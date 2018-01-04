Fed. Circ. Clears Boatmaker In Patent Case, Axes $8M Verdict

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday reversed a ruling that Brunswick Corp. infringed rival Cobalt Boats’ patent on a retractable swim step, throwing out $5.4 million in damages that had been awarded to Cobalt, as well as $2.5 million in attorney fees. The case hinged on language in the patent that the step, a small platform on a boat that makes it easier to get in and out of the water, must be “capable of being rotated 180 degrees.” The appeals court held that phrase means the step can rotate at least 180 degrees, and that steps on Brunswick boats don’t infringe...

