D.C. Circ. Remands Transmission Project Permit Spat

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday backtracked on a March ruling that saw the circuit wipe out the Army Corps of Engineers' approval of a Dominion Energy-led electricity transmission project, but said the government’s failure to keep the court updated on the project’s completion “more than a little troubling.” The appellate panel slightly reversed course on its earlier decision regarding the electricity transmission project, remanding the dispute to the district court to determine if the permit should be vacated after the government and Dominion Energy Inc. informed the court that the project was already completed. The Corps had argued that the government...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS