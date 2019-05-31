View Internet Competitors Broadly, Think Tank Urges FTC

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A conservative-leaning think tank is urging the Federal Trade Commission to define high-speed internet services more broadly for the purposes of developing competition policy, saying the government's approach to the sector must keep pace with technology developments. The Free State Foundation filed comments with the FTC on Friday in response to the agency seeking public input on broadband markets, making a case that federal authorities can discourage anti-competitive conduct by recognizing the full range of internet technologies. "To align with market realities and future developments, the commission should apply relevant market definitions that encompass all broadband Internet access platforms, regardless of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS