Oracle Pay Equity Judge Asks Attys For 'User-Friendly' Briefs

Law360, San Jose (May 31, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A California judge ordered attorneys Friday to file cleaned-up "user-friendly" briefs in a proposed class action alleging Oracle America Inc. paid women less than their male colleagues, saying multiple rounds of changes to major pending motions have made them virtually impossible to sort through. During a hearing in Silicon Valley, San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Raymond Swope said the attorneys filed many notices of errata in the case and refiled briefs correcting errors, which made it difficult for him to keep track of the arguments. "If we had time, days to sort through it, maybe I could organize it," the...

