Brand Battles: Harry Potter, Major League Baseball, Apple

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Warner Bros. aims its "Harry Potter" wand at a "Wizarding" running event, five of Major League Baseball's teams file new cases over look-alike trademarks, and Apple cites decades-old case law to fight a "Pineapple" mark. Harry Potter and the Troublesome Trademark Warner Bros., which enforces the U.S. trademark rights to the “Harry Potter” franchise, filed a new case at the board this week to defend against the dark arts — er, to stop a trademark application for a “Wizarding” 5K run. Starlit Running Company LLC, a company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS