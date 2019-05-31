Ex-HSBC Exec Tells 2nd Circ. $3.5B Forex Deal Was No Fraud

Law360, New York (May 31, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT) -- An attorney for former HSBC foreign currency exchange executive Mark Johnson on Friday asked the Second Circuit to overturn his conviction for defrauding Cairn Energy PLC in a $3.5 billion currency deal, saying it wrongly criminalizes an arm's-length transaction between two sophisticated parties. Johnson, a U.K. national and former global head of forex spot trading for HSBC, was convicted in 2017 of wire fraud and conspiracy for front-running Cairn's dollars-for-sterling deal worth $3.5 billion in a way that caused the price of sterling to spike, netting the bank millions of dollars in profits at the expense of its client, Cairn....

