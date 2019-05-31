What To Expect As Congress Considers Media Marketplace

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Two key congressional committees are poised to review laws surrounding the transmission of cable and broadcast TV content, likely teeing up lively discussions about the future of the media industry as platforms spar over the rising cost of programming and competition from online sources. On Tuesday morning, the House Energy and Commerce Committee will examine whether provisions governing the so-called retransmission consent process, in which cable companies bargain with local stations to carry their channels, should expire. The next morning, the Senate Commerce Committee will hold its own hearing focusing more generally on “the state of the television and video marketplace.”...

