Sprint-T-Mobile Promises Still Fall Short, CWA Says

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The Communications Workers of America told the Federal Communications Commission on Friday that recent commitments by T-Mobile and Sprint to get their proposed merger approved do not go far enough, and would still result in less competition in the broadband services market and would not lower prices. In an ex-parte filing, the CWA blasted T-Mobile's pledge that it wouldn't raise its rates for three years if its $26 billion pickup of Sprint Corp. is cleared as a behavioral remedy that would do nothing to address antitrust concerns. The group also added that a price cap may have the unintended consequence of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS