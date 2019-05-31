Calif. Regulators Sign Off On PG&E Wildfire Plan

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT) -- California regulators on Thursday approved Pacific Gas & Electric’s plan to shut off electricity in extreme weather conditions to avoid disastrous wildfires like last year’s deadly Camp Fire, which killed 85 people. Under the plan approved by the California Public Utilities Commission, utilities can institute power blackouts as a measure of last resort in extremely windy and dry weather conditions that could spark fires. The CPUC also directed utilities to work with state emergency services so the public knows what’s going on during emergencies and to improve their customer outreach so they know a blackout is coming and how to prepare....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS